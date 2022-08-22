Victor John Manocchio, age 77 of Diamondhead, Mississippi passed away at his home on August 11, 2022. His wife Diana and son, Michael were at his side.
Victor was born in Brooklyn, NY to Victor and Victoria (Allawas) Manocchio. Victor had two younger siblings Dr. Valiant (Val) Manocchio and Vivienne Manocchio who predeceased him.
Victor was a graduate of South Broward High School (1963) in Hollywood, Florida. After graduation he then enlisted in the US Air Force, serving 4 years.
His next challenge was joining the Metro Dade Fire Department. Retiring after 27 years of service he had attained the rank of Captain and certified as a paramedic. He was also an avid golfer, champion racquetball competitor.
Victor had two sons by his former wife Dianne (Romano) Sepielli. Dr. Victor John Manocchio !!, wife Maya (Noble) Manocchio and six children; Chrystyn, Kaya, Brian, Shae, Dakotah and Carlie. The second son is Michael Joseph Manocchio, wife Michelle (Chiste) Manocchio and children Michael, Anna, Grace and Claire.
We had relocated to New Port Richey, Fl. In a beautiful waterfront area called Gulf Harbors. Victor discovered the Gulf Harbor Yacht Club. Victor loved the members and the club. Volunteering at any given moment he did repairs, rentals for banquets and weddings, remodeling, bartending and even assisted with the redecorating the club. He worked his way through the ranks. In 2011 he was named “Member of the Year.” Then in 2012 he was elected Commodore.
Victor was never at a loss for words, given the opportunity with any group he always held a captive audience. One of several occasions he impersonated Richard Simmons, dressed just like Richard he led a group of ladies auxiliary with his own personalized exercise routine. Next up at a scholarship fund raiser in the club Victor along with other male members entertained the audience with Madonna, Captain and Tenile, Marilyn Monroe and of course Tina Turner. Victor had to be Tina.
Victor leaves behind two nephews Nicholas and Alexander. Also, his brother in law, Robert (mike) McKinley; his sister-in-law, Donna McKinley. Although he had many cousins, one in particular was special in his heart, Bernadette Ardemagni.
Victor left his mark everywhere he went.
There are some who bring a smile and even a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the smile and the light remains. Rest in peace my darling husband in the arms of God and know you will be in our hearts forever. I love you.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date, please check www.riemannfamily.com for service information.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian, MS is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.