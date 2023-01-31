Vernon “Mitch” Mitchell

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:” II Timothy 4:7
Vernon “Mitch” Windell Mitchell was born May 14, 1950 in Tampa, Florida to the late Richard and Sarah Mitchell. He has four sisters and one brother: Mary Vesta, Phette Mitchell, Cynthia Fayson, Clara Russell and Richard Mitchell.
Vernon will be tremendously missed by those who knew him and leaves behind many memories for them to cherish. Left to treasure his memory, a loving wife, Rose Mitchell; son, Derrick Mitchell, daughter, Erica Mitchell; Sisters, Mary Vesta, Phette Mitchell, Cynthia Fayson (Carl), Clara Russell; Brother, Richard Mitchell (Theresa) and a multitude of family and friends.
Visitation will be held 12:30 – 2:30 pm at Brown’s Funeral Home, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS and Gravesite service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Picayune Cemetery, 8th Street, Picayune, MS. Reverend Dr. Darren H. Mitchell, Officiating. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.
