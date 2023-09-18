Velma B. Abbott, 83, of Bay St. Louis, MS, went to her forever home with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
Velma was born in Parsons Field, Maine on December 3, 1939 to William and Frances Libby and moved to Mississippi in 1982. Velma was a kind and humble woman with a stubborn streak a mile long. She loved gardening, the outdoors, sitting in her swing, puzzles, embroidery, knitting, and sewing. In her last years, she also enjoyed coloring in adult coloring books with colored pencils. She is incredibly loved and will be missed by many.
Velma was preceded in death by Harold Abbott, the father of her four children and, though they divorced early in life, they spent his last 11 years together; Royce Saujon, who became her close companion for 35 years following her divorce; son, Ralph Abbott; daughter, Sandra Libby; parents, William and Frances Libby; brothers, Robert and Harold Libby, and dog, Midget.
She is survived by her children, Donald Abbott (Robyn) and David Abbott (Wendy); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Eastman, Linda Tomlin, and Jo-Ann Lemieux; and dog of 15 years, Buddy.
Velma was also a wonderful stepmother and was loved by her bonus children, Buck Saujon (Michelle), Alesia Parks (Jeff); Cynthia Saujon (deceased); and Stephanie Saujon.
We would like to especially thank her nephew, Ricky Soldinie (Jody) for all the love and support he gave to his Aunt Velma through the years, and also a special thanks to Amy and Rodney Thompson.
Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home, 110 Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520, on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Visitation 9:00 a.m. till 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Velma Abbott.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.