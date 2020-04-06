Valena C. Jones was born June 13, 1927 in Wesson, Mississippi to Luther T. Jones Sr. and Estella Gilmer Jones. She was the eldest of six children. After moving to Picayune, Valena married the late Manning Jones Sr. and together they raised 10 children.
Sis. Jones was a devoted and faithful member of Weems Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher, a Communion Stewart, and a member of the United Methodist Women. Sis. Jones was employed at Crosby Memorial Hospital, General Box, and West Side Elementary. She was loved by many in her community.
Sis. Jones was preceded in death by her parents, Luther T. and Estella Gilmer Jones; her husband, Manning Jones Sr.; two daughters: Pinkie Lee Jones and Beatrice Ilene Burton; two grandchildren: Anna B. Loggins and James Edward Staten; two great-grandchildren: Amarie D’amour Davis and A’mari-Elle Lacole Bunn; one brother, Luther T. Jones Sr.; three sisters: Kathryn Haynes, Bessie Mae Gilliam and Nancy Millsap; and three brothers-in-law: Charlie Jones Jr., Brice Haynes Sr., and Willie Gilliam.
Her son, Manning Jones, Jr., joined his mother in heaven on April 5, 2020.
Sis. Jones leaves to cherish her memory one son: Ricky Jones (Lisa) of Gulfport, MS; six daughters: Minnie P. Staten, Ethel Mae Bell, Patricia A. Johnson (Lyndon), and Clara F. Jones, all of Picayune, MS; Carolyn Davis (Colon) of Portsmouth, VA; and Bobbie H. Tate (Terry) of Bay St. Louis, MS; one daughter-in-law, Judith Jones of Picayune, MS; one sister, Ella P. Jones of Picayune, MS; one sister in law, Mary Jones of Picayune, MS; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A walk through visitation will held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 3:30 pm – 6:00pm at Baylous Funeral Home. A private, invitation only service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Baylous Funeral Home. Services will be streamed live at 12:00pm utilizing the zoom app. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.
