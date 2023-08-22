Valda Pitcairn Bergantz, age 74, of Plano, Texas died Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Plano, Texas. Valda was of the Methodist faith and member of Main Street United Methodist Church of Bay St. Louis, MS. Valda was preceded in death by her parents William Ross Pitcairn Jr. and Alice Vivian Evans Pitcairn.
She is survived by her husband, David Bergantz of Plano, TX, brother, Bill Pitcairn of Bay St. Louis, MS and nieces and nephews Samantha, Ross, Alexis, Mallory, Alexander, Lydia, Vivian and John Thomas.
Valda was a native of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and a graduate of Bay High School where she was a majorette. Upon high school graduation, Valda pursued a teaching degree from University of Southern Mississippi. She was a teacher at Bay High a few short years before deciding to follow in her mother’s footsteps by becoming a nurse. Valda moved to New Orleans and attended Charity School of Nursing. After graduation she went to work as an oncology nurse for Dr. Caputto at Touro. This is where Valda found her calling treating cancer patients. Valda met her husband, David while living in New Orleans.
They married soon after and moved around the states for a few years and finally settled in Texas where Valda spent the remainder of her nursing career at Texas Oncology. Valda’s calling was to be an oncology nurse as she provided the best care to her patients as was consistently evident in responses from her patients and their families. She was the epitome of southern graciousness.
Valda was an avid supporter of the Humane Society of the United States and parented many four-legged kitties during her lifetime.
Prior to Hurricane Katrina, Valda returned home to Bay St. Louis as often as she could to spend time with family. These visits typically included stopping for a good meal in the French Quarter and a family dinner at Trapani’s, Annie’s Restaurant or Lil’ Ray’s. During these quick visits she spent plenty of time in the kitchen whipping up some of the family’s favorite meals none of which transpired without her signature red dixie cup with a few cubes of ice and chardonnay.
Valda returned home to Bay St. Louis for a brief period in 2018 where she was a resident at Dunbar Village. The family would like to thank the staff for their kindness and persistence in improving Valda’s health.
Valda made great strides in her overall health and returned to Texas where she remained until her passing.
There will be a memorial service at Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis, MS on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a prayer service to follow at 11:00
a.m. The family will be hosting a celebration of life at 200 North Beach in Bay St. Louis immediately following the service from Noon until 3:00 p.m. and all are welcome. We hope to see some of Valda’s childhood friends and extended friends of the family.
