Tyler Charles London Swain passed away Tuesday March 1, 2022 in Lithonia, GA. He was born February 21, 2003 in Bay St. Louis, MS. He is the son of Jean Swain and Lonnie Bradley II. Tyler was reared and brought up to serve the lord in Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. He became a member at a young age and participated in the church youth department. At the time of his departure, he belonged to the Tabernacle of Refuge Ministry in Lithonia, GA.
Tyler leaves to cherish in his memories his parents Jean Swain(Derrick) and Lonnie Bradley(Whitney). Three sisters Tayler, Blake, and Malonni. His maternal grandparents Charles Vincent(Marion) and Debra Swain. His paternal grandparents Lonnie BradleySr.(Ann) and Clara Bradford.
Tyler's viewing will be Friday, March 11, 2022 11 a.m to 1 p.m and his service will start at 1 p.m. at Tabernacle of Refuge Ministry 6954 Braswell St. Lithonia, GA 30058.
