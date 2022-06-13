Troy Michael Richoux of Waveland passed away on June 8, 2022, at the age of 54.
A native of Marrero, LA, Troy graduated from John Ehret High School in 1986. He began his career as an oil pipeline welder and was a member of the Pipeline Local Union 798 of Tulsa, OK. His career took him around the world and gave him his love of people, travel and his zest for life. Troy loved fishing, hunting and anything outdoors and was a huge LSU fan.
Troy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilton and Eloise Richoux, and his maternal grandparents, Norman and Winifred Lirette. He is survived by the loves of his life, Sandra (Dauenhauer) and his daughter Liza; his parents David and Cheryl Richoux; and his brothers Ryan (Christi) Richoux and Tyrone Howard. He also leaves behind his in-laws, Eunice (Bob) Morris and Malcolm “Monk” (Millie) Dauenhauer; his brother-in-law Steve “Bear” Dauenhauer; his niece Kali (Conner) Bryant, and his nephews Dustin Richoux, Riley Graham, Trey and Dominick Howard, and Steven and Wyatt (Rayven) Dauenhauer; and a very large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The only thing bigger than Troy’s family was his heart. He was a loving and devoted husband and father, and his whole family meant the world to him. Troy never met a stranger, and the world was a better place with his kind and giving spirit. John 14:27…”I am leaving you with a gift – peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So do not be troubled or afraid.”
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 pm on Friday, June 17th at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 228 S. Beach Blvd., Bay Saint Louis, MS. A private interment will take place on a later date.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Bay/Waveland is serving the family. An online register is available for sharing memories and photos and offering condolences at www.riemannfamily.com.
