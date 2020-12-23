Toni Ann Martin, age 57, and a resident of Kiln, passed away on December 6, 2020 in Kiln, MS. She was born to Anthony P. Martin and Mildred Whittaker Schwartz on August 29, 1963 in New Orleans, LA. She graduated from Riverdale High School in Jefferson Parish, LA before moving and settling to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Toni enjoyed and excelled in arts and crafts. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Schwartz. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Dillon Ladner, Kali Clark, Billy Petrick, Jr.; father, Anthony P. Martin; former spouse, Bill Petrick; two siblings, Rosary Lawton (Kevin) and Scott Schwartz; two grandchildren, Violet Smith and Oliver Petrick; and seven nieces and nephews, Katie, Austin, Madisyn, Ramsey, Rustin, Gavn, and Jim, all of Kiln, Mississippi. No funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to a family in need during this holiday season, or to Knitted Knockers breast cancer support group. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian, served the family. Rest in peace our Best Friend, Lil Sis, Aunt Noni, Darkhorse, Willis, Shining Star, Beloved Daughter, Warrior An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
