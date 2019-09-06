Tommy Micheal McBeth
Tommy Micheal McBeth, 66, of Diamondhead, MS passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Diamondhead, MS. Mike was an avid Saints fan and the world had to stop when NASCAR racing was on and an open line had to be available between himself and his buddy W. He also loved cooking and was always open to learn more about the way someone else prepared a dish different from the way he was use to cooking it. He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy McBeth. He is survived by his wife, Susan Benoit McBeth of Diamondhead, MS; son, Donald McBeth of Columbus, MS; daughter, Rachel McBeth Thomas (Billy) of Columbus, MS; two step-sons, Jacques Neyrey of Covington, LA and Taylor Neyrey of Diamondhead, MS; mother, Nell McBeth of Tylertown, MS; three brothers, Rodney McBeth (Peggy) of Horn Lake, MS, Eddie McBeth (Kathy) of Tylertown, MS and Kelvin McBeth (Paula) of Jackson, MS; sister, Kathy Robins (Otis) of Tylertown, MS; three grandchildren, Elizabythe, Kayla and Annabeth; brother-in-law, Tony Morris (Linda) of Slidell, LA and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will have a Private Memorial Service. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
