Tommie Reuss Hayward, 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 11, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.
He was a graduate of Bay High Class of 1965.
Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served aboard the USS Perry during the Vietnam War and other naval ships.
He had a successful business, Advanced Telephone Company, which he prided himself on and worked endless hours.
He is preceded in death by his parents John Reuss Hayward and Margaret Parker Hayward.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Adams Hayward and his five sisters, Marie Bernard (Milton), Judy Schuengel, Clare Mauffray all of Waveland, MS, Connie Marsala (Will) of Davenport, New York, and Susan Gayaut (Tony0 of Corpus Christi, TX.
Although he did not have any children of his own, he loved all of his nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and great nephews as his own.
Tommie leaves behind an endless number of close friends, such as Chuck Waaga whom he considered his brother.
His memory will forever be treasured in our hearts.
He was proud to be an American and loved his country.
Tommie was a man of faith and God. He was a strong man even through multiple health issues throughout his life. He never let it slow him down.
Tommie was a force to be reckoned with. If he had an opinion about something, he stood by it.
There was also a softer side to him, a loving and caring side.
He was a prankster, even as a child. You never knew if he was being serious or joking. He enjoyed having a good laugh. His smile and laughter was infectious to those around him.
At Christmas, he will be remembered for dressing up as Santa Claus and passing out presents for the family tree.
He enjoyed having all of his sisters, family, and friends over for barbecues on Fourth of July.
His hobbies were fishing, collecting Coca-Cola items, serving the Lord, and helping others.
He was the “Cool Uncle.” He also loved animals.
Tommie enjoyed being the only brother to his five sisters, and always gave them a “run for their money.”
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 18 at a private graveside ceremony with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.