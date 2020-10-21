Todd Stefanski

Todd was an outgoing and friendly guy who will be missed by many. He lived in Slidell with his soulmate Sheila. He loved spending time with his friends and family, loved being outdoors, taking road trips on his motorcycle and trying new restaurants every chance he got. Todd was a veteran of the United States Marines. He served his country from -to -. Todd is survived by his loving soulmate Sheila Davis, mother Geraldine Thomasson, father Roger Thomasson, brother Jeff Thomason, daughters Jaime Breakstone (Mike) and Jessica Horner (Derick), granddaughters Addison Breakstone and Jayme Castleberry, grandson Hudson Breakstone, and niece Melissa Lynch. Todd is proceeded in death by his brother Jerry Stefanski.
A Celebration of life will be held Saturday October 24,2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1980 Washington St. Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
