Timothy Randolph Bourgeois, 70, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on August 6th, 2020, in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Timothy was born in Beaumont Texas on July 7, 1950. He graduated in 1969 from West Springfield High School in Springfield, VA where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track and field. After receiving the call to serve, he enlisted in the United States Army as a Corpsman in 1971, which brought him to Heidelberg, Germany. Tim was Honorably discharged in 1974 after achieving the rank of SP5. He then came to Bay St. Louis, a place he grew to love after many visits to see his family throughout his childhood. Tim continued his life of service assisting Veterans while employed with the Armed Forces Retirement Home and as the Veterans Service Officer for Hancock County. Many knew him as Coach Tim, and he had a positive impact on the lives of the area youth through Little League Baseball. Timothy is preceded in death by his parents, Lt. Col. Randolph C. Bourgeois and Theresa Sartwell Bourgeois and brother-in-law Michael J. Hamm. He is survived by his children, Daniette B. Bilnoski (Jason) and Chief Petty Officer Jace R. Bourgeois (Cory), and their mother, Layne Depreo. Grandchildren Gabrielle, Brynn, Cale, Gia, Brady, and Dane. Brother, Randall W. Bourgeois (Kathy) and sister, Renee B. Hamm. Aunts Leboria Sager, Jacklyn Grantham (Buck), and Annie Murry (Bobby). He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who he adored. The family would like to thank the extended family within the Bay St. Louis community, especially Dr. Andrew Adams, Isaac Breland, RN with Mississippi HomeCare of Bay St. Louis, Denise Saba, RN and Johnny Rutherford with Encompass Health & Hospice, for your love and support of our father and our family. The family received friends from 9:00AM TO 11:00AM on Saturday, August 8th at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home at 110 S. Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS. Interment will be held privately at Biloxi National Cemetery. In remembrance of Tim’s life, the family asks that charitable donations be made to CoastGuardFoundation.org, which provides support and assistance to members of the United States Coast Guard and their families. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
