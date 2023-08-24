Timothy Lawrence “Tim” Donohoe, 65, born on October 5, 1957 in Lafayette, La, passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2023.
Mr. Donohoe, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Lawrence E. Donohoe, Jr. and the former Gloria Gates.
He is survived by his daughter, Meaghan Lynne Donohoe; son, Patrick Lawrence Donohoe (Ashley); grandchildren, Austin Esposito and Mallory Donohoe; step-grandchildren, Liam McLendon, and Jaylin Matheny; aunt, Neva Donohoe Erskins; former wife, Marcia L. Stewart; and longtime family friend & caregiver, Cammy Beaullieu.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Gloria Donohoe; brother, Michael H. Donohoe; and uncle, Junior Erskins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis, MS. with service to follow.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Donohoe family at: www.delhommefuneralhome.com
