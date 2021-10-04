Timothy Joseph Moran, 66, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Gulfport, MS. Timmy, as he was known to family and friends, was a very kind soul and a loving son, brother, and uncle who will be missed by many. He enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle. He was preceded in death and is joined in Heaven by his, grandparents, Richard Saba, Henry & Dorothy DeGeorge and Clarence & Oline Moran; parents, Thomas J. and Gloria Moran; nephew, Cayce Thomas Seal and great-nephews, Patrick and Drew Meisenheimer. He is survived by his step-mother, Annette Moran; five siblings, Tommy Moran (Virginia), Michele Seal (Doug), Kevin Maurigi (Lorray), Gene Moran (Joy) and Vince Moran (Jamie); five nieces, Kate Meisenheimer (Drew), Kayla Maurigi, Jordyn Kapidzic (Miran), Blake Stefano and Avery Moran; six nephews, Cody Seal, Kevin Maurigi (Carrie), Devon Moran, Connor Ladner, Carson Moran and Cole Moran; and numerous great nieces, nephews and friends; also left to cherish his memories are Terry, Kayla, Hunter, Castin, Gauge LaFrance, Jason, Kristin & Levi Cuevas. In lieu of flowers the family prefer donations to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church: 228 S Beach Blvd. Bay St. Louis, MS 39520 or St. Clare Catholic Church: 236 S Beach Blvd. Waveland, MS 39576. Visitation was held Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Lakeshore Community Center in Lakeshore from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a 12:00 noon prayer service. Interment followed at Lakeshore Cemetery in Lakeshore. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
