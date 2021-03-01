Timothy Allen Papania, 22 of Brooklyn, departed this life Thursday evening, February 25th in Saucier.
He was born January 12, 1999 in Bay St. Louis, the youngest of four children to Butch and Tina Papania.
Tim grew up in the Kiln and came to enjoy Legos and other construction based toys, along with video games and electronics. He was very "engineering-minded" from a very early age, able to solve or figure out most anything.
As a student, Tim was extremely bright and gifted, winning many academic awards, including a National Merit Award and was a member of the MENSA Association. Tim was also a member of the JROTC while at Hancock High School, achieving the rank of Company Commander.
After graduation, he moved on to college where he studied business finance. But Tim wasn't just a bookworm either. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, doing service projects and volunteering around church and the community, along with trying to out-do his father at sarcasm.
A Christian by faith, Tim attended Northwood Church in Wiggins, serving on the host and serve teams, and wherever he could help out. He was also missions-oriented, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and others from time to time.
He is lovingly remembered as a quick-witted, intelligent young man who could see solutions. A loving, caring son, Tim's heart was to help by solving issues to make things better for everyone. He will be forever loved and missed by his parents, and all whose life he touched.
He was preceded by his maternal grandmother, Pauline Papania, and his maternal grandfather, Sherman Herrington.
Left to cherish his memories are: his loving parents, Butch & Tina Papania of Brooklyn; two sisters: Sarah Serdynski of Gulfport and Bethany (Jeff) Shank of Aurora, CO, with his brother Greg (Heather) Papania of Louisville, KY; his paternal grandfather Eugene Papania of Gulfport, and maternal grandmother, Joanne (Bruce) Northridge of Waveland, along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Tim's family has set private services, with interment afterward.
In lieu of any floral arrangements, the family requests that donations be made to Northwood Church in Wiggins.
Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Papania family as they walk this difficult valley. We ask that everyone keep them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.
