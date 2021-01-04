Thomas William Kidd passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in New Orleans, LA on April 13, 1939 to Raymond and Lorraine Kidd, he was the oldest of nine children. Tommy graduated from St. Stanislaus College in 1957 and attended University of Southern Mississippi. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Auderer, and they were married for 61 years.
He was employed with HealthCo Auderer Dental for 25 years, proudly selling equipment to LSU Dental School in New Orleans. When he longed for less traveling, he and his brother, Ray Kidd, Jr., opened the first Lil’ Ray’s Restaurant in Waveland in 1970. Later, he would own and operate Daddy O’s Cafe also in Waveland.
Tommy had a big heart and loved his community. His genuine devotion to the people of Waveland and Bay St. Louis was real. He would do anything to help someone in need. This was never more evident than after Hurricane Katrina when he put others before himself. He became an Enforcement Officer for Solid Waste in Hancock County and worked tirelessly to clean up properties destroyed by the hurricane. Because of his contributions, he was awarded the Small-Town Hero Award for his work with Help Keep America Beautiful. He was relentless in his duties and gave his heart and soul to the community in so many ways.
Tommy loved to fish and was an expert on the Louisiana marsh. He was a fan of the New Orleans Saints and Mardi Gras. He was a founding member and officer for the Krewe of Triton. He helped form the Waveland Civic Association where he served as president, Grand Marshall, and was instrumental in starting their St. Patrick’s Day Parade. He reigned as King Nereus in 1976. He was a pioneer in bringing the Republican Party to Hancock County. He was a member of St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Waveland, MS and was always lending a helping hand for their annual Seafood Festival. He volunteered wherever he was needed. He was well known for his crawfish boils and fried turkeys. He fed the hungry and cared for the needy and never complained.
Tommy was an inspiration to his family and countless friends. He was quick-witted with classic one-liners no one could compete with.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Ray Kidd, Jr., his sister, Barbara Kidd Rigby, and his daughter-in-law, Ruthie Kidd.
He was devoted to his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Auderer Kidd, his sons Tommy Kidd, Jr., of Bay St. Louis, MS, and Steve Kidd (Cathy) of Melbourne, FL, and his daughter, Kelyn Kidd Breland (Mark) of Bay St. Louis, MS. He leaves behind his seven siblings: Steve C. Kidd (Lynn), Davy Kidd (Pam), Ricky Kidd (Janie), Lorraine Werner (Felix), Sharon Seals (Cooter), Susan Kidd, sister-in-law, Jackie Kidd, and brother-in-law, John F. Auderer. “Tee” had a special individual relationship with each of his 4 grandchildren, Bryce Breland (Amanda) Brooks Breland (Jordon), Brit Breland (Adriana), and Bailey Kidd and adored his precious 4 great grandchildren, McKaylin Breland, Payton Breland, Dani Breland, and Beckham Breland. He rarely missed a soccer game, softball game, or dance recital.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tommy’s memory to St. Clare’s Catholic Church, 236 S. Beach Blvd., Waveland, MS 39576.
Due to Covid-19, a private family service for immediate family only will be held.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements
