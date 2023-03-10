Thomas “Tom” Anthony Benigno, of Covington, LA, passed away on February 24, 2021.
Tom was a member of St. Joseph Abbey Catholic Church in Covington. He was the owner and founder of Southeast Equipment, Co.
He loved spending time with his family and friends, working in his garden, traveling, and animals.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Beulah Benigno, and brother, Michael Benigno.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina Benigno, of Baton Rouge; son, Michael Benigno, of Glen Ridge, NJ; brother, Bernie Benigno (Marina), of Gulfport, MS; and nephew, Paul Benigno.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS, St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS, or an animal charity of your choice.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS: Rosary at 1:00pm; Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30pm.
Interment will follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery, in Bay St. Louis, MS.
