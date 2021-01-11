Thomas Neal Bickett, age 69, a native of Hialeah, FL, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Slidell, LA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret Bickett; and his brother, William Bickett.
Thomas is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (James Claar) Davidson, Rebecca (Andrea) Bickett, and Valorie (Scott) Ladner; grandchildren, Genevieve, Aurora, Lillian, Malakai, Brian, Nathan, Owen, Adrian, Regan, Robin, Gunnar, Roslynn, and Lynda; niece, Michelle ( Reggie) Brunson; and nephews, Edward Bickett, and Adam (Renee) Bickett.
Thomas was a retired Lieutenant Firefighter and Paramedic with The City of Miami Fire Department.
Bowling was his favorite pastime. He was a coach with Hancock High School bowling team and the Saturday morning youth league. Thomas loved classic cars and working under the hood. He loved his dogs, Dutchess and Gala, and loved his family very much. As he attended the grandkids’ games, recitals, graduations and performances, he was so proud to watch his family grow.
Tom was a wonderful man and an amazing father and Pa-Paw. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew him. He was always there to help those who need it, from his days on the fire department to his family and friends. He was the giver of advice and the fixer of almost anything. His wisdom and sense of humor were some of his best qualities. He was a blessing to all of us that were lucky enough to have him in our lives. His capacity for love, kindness, forgiveness and grace is what he will be remembered for most.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either Hancock High School Bowling Booster Club or https://gofund.me/185f71c9
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed, and condolences and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.