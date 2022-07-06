Thomas George Hayes III, 68, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 in Bay St. Louis.
Mr. Hayes was born November 28, 1953. He was a resident of the Bay-Waveland area for over 60 years. He was currently serving on the board of Hope Haven Children's Advocacy Center and the Hancock County Water and Sewerage Board. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas George Hayes, Jr. & Elouise Klein Hayes and brother-in-law, Rodric Wayne Flanagan.
Survived by his sister Linda Hayes Flanagan Mele (Phil) and nephew, Thomas Wayne Flanagan (Kayla).
Visitation will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland from 10:00 am until noon with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Entombment will be at Waveland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hope Haven Children's Advocacy Center; 706 US Hwy 90; Waveland, MS 39576 or St. Clare's Catholic Church; 236 S Beach Blvd; Waveland, MS 39576
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is honored to serve the Hayes Family.
