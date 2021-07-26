Thomas Edmund Jennings, Jr., 49, of Long Beach, MS passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Gulfport, MS. Tommy grew up in Bay St. Louis, MS and graduated from Saint Stanislaus. He first started his career in law enforcement through working for the Hancock county Sheriff’s office as a Deputy before working for the Narcotics Division. In 2000 he joined the Department of Marine Resources where he worked through the ranks up to Senior Master Sgt. Tommy loved life and family. He enjoyed scuba diving, hunting, fishing, and cooking among other things. He was an avid sportsman and great conservationist. In his later years he enjoyed taking trips to Colorado with friends and family and going on dive trips with his loving partner Kathleen Gallagher. As a life-long resident of the Gulf Coast Community, Tommy’s larger than life presence will always be missed. His legacy continues to live on in all who’s lives he touched. Those who knew him will always love and cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Martha and Pat Rutherford, and his paternal grandparents, Avis and Bill Morreale. Tommy is survived by his parents, Martha Ann Pair and Thomas Jennings Sr. He also leaves behind his children, Ashlynn and Corey Jennings. Visitation was held Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
