Thomas Aloysius “Chuck” Morel, age 71, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Iris Oliver Morel; his father, Hamilton Morel, Jr.; his sisters, Susan Slocum and Annie Fillingame; his brother in law, Don Fillingame; his sisters in law, Norma Morel and Judy Davis; his nephews, Joey Slocum and Chance Davis; his niece, Mary Fillingame; and his sons in law, Josh Baptiste and Jason Bond.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 40 years, Charla Davis Morel; his children, Carla Bond, Stacey Parks (Jeff Reeves), Terri Baptiste (Chris Thomas) and Thomas Morel, II. (Tiffany); his grandchildren, Amber Paine (Thomas Fountain), Timmothy Miller (Rebecca), Leah Baptiste (Alcee Anderson), Alex Baptiste (Kayden Wilson), Christen Thomas, Adileigh Morel, Luke Morel and expected grandchild, Weylon Morel; great- grandchildren, Ethan Young, Thomas Fountain Jr., Emmarie Fountain, Mackenzie Miller, Eleanor Miller; siblings, Hamilton Morel (Kathy), Michael Morel, Jeanie Ladner (Dean); numerous other loved ones; sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt and best friend, Rick Palmquist.
A lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis, Thomas served in US Navy and was a member of the American Legion Post 139. He retired as a dispatcher after 31 years at Coast Electric Power Association. He loved his New Orleans Saints, fishing on his pontoon boat, and anything to do with his grandbabies.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Waveland, is serving the family.
