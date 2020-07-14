Theresa Dever James passed away on July 8, 2020 of Covid-19 complications.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her children: Nancy James Goodwin and Gary John James; grandchildren Edward James Goodwin IV, Brandon Paul James, Brett Shane Goodwin, Michael Lee James, and Kate Ann James. Her great grandchildren include Blake Goodwin, Nathaniel Goodwin, Lily Goodwin, Olivia James, Zoe Hess, Clark Goodwin, and Joseph Goodwin.
Theresa was born on the island of Galveston, Texas on October 27, 1924. She was one of nine children. She was married to William Monroe James from1942 until his death in 1989. The couple met in Galveston where Monroe was in training for deployment in World War II. The couple lived New Orleans and raised their children there until 1969.
After Hurricane Camille devastated Gulf Coast, the couple moved to Hancock County, Mississippi to help rebuild that area. Theresa was the Director of the Hancock County Retired Senior Volunteer Program from 1975 until her retirement in 1985. As director she initiated a number of activities for seniors, including the oil painting classes that she benefited from after her own retirement. She was an active member of the Hancock County Art Association and after Hurricane Katrina she painted a picture of the “Blue Roofs of Hancock County” that was displayed in Washington D.C. In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite charity in Theresa’s name.
