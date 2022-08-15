Thelma Lorraine LaFontaine Exnicious, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born on September 5, 1938, in Waveland to parents, Eugene and Viola (Ladner) LaFontaine.
Thelma was a 1957 graduate of Bay High School and worked as a devoted employee to the City of Waveland as the Water and Gas Utilities Manager for many years. She lived a very full life spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed living on the coast, going to the casinos to play some slot machines and loved eating southern food. She enjoyed her old movies and watching the birds visit her feeders in the yard. She was a determined lady to say the least and if you knew her you knew she got what she wanted when she wanted it. Her absence will be felt, and her family will miss her greatly as she was the matriarch and was proud of it.
She is survived by her son, Kirk A Exnicious; favorite nieces, Christine Dorn Gallagher, Denise Dorn Fayard, Janine Dorn Edwards, and Lisa Dorn Holzhauser and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene, and Viola (Ladner) LaFontaine; siblings, Betty Gene LaFontaine Dorn, Eloise LaFontaine, Elise LaFontaine, Eugene LaFontaine Jr., Audrey LaFontaine Wheeler, Gerald LaFontaine; and her daughter in law Melissa Lofton Exnicious.
A special thanks to Debbie Tankersley for her loving and tender care of Thelma in her last year enabling her to remain in her home as she always wanted to. The family wishes to thank Hospice Southern Care and the staff at Ochsner’s Hospital in Bay St. Louis as well for their service and care.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that any donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul: P.O. Box 4098, Biloxi, MS 39535.
Visitation was held Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Memorial Mass at 12:00 noon. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was honored to serve the family and friends of Thelma Lorraine LaFontaine Exnicious.
