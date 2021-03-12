Thelma Althia Ladner, age 67, a resident of Kiln, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Ms. Ladner was born to the late Holliman and Vercie Cuevas in 1953. She was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast and loved helping her family. Ms. Thelma loved to play on her phone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law.
Thelma is survived by her son, Robert Ladner; daughter, Violet Ladner (Kelly); brother, Frankie Cuevas; grandchildren, Kimberly Albino (Diego), Robbie Ladner, Darrin Ladner; great grandchild, Chase Ladner; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The visitation will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the family residence, 25068 Road 302, Kiln, MS 39556 beginning at 10am. The funeral service will be Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2pm, also at the family residence. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed, and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
