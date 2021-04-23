Terry (Tyrrell) J. Favre, 77, of Greenwood, Arkansas, died at his home, April 21, 2021. Terry was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in March and bravely chose to forgo treatment so he could enjoy his remaining days at home with his family and friends. Terry was born February 1, 1944, in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to Edward and Eunice (Neilson) Favre. He attended Bay High School until joining the US Air Force at the age of 17. While in the Air Force, he received his GED and served as a loadmaster on C124’s based out of Clark Field, Philippines. Terry had a passion for hunting, fishing, carpentry and drag racing. His most recent passion was operating Favre Gun Sales in Hill City, Kansas. He retired in February 2020 and relocated to Arkansas. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Edward (EJ) Favre. He is survived by his wife Lee (Leona Voss) of 49 years; two sons, Terry Moran and wife Darlene of Greenwood, Arkansas, and Jason of Palm Springs, California; two daughters, Stephanie Favre of Omaha, Nebraska, and Donna Stange of Underwood, Iowa; a sister Linda Favre and a brother Gerald Favre and wife Dominica of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; a sister-in-law Judy Favre (wife of brother Edward), numerous nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Memorial donations to the Whitfield Cemetery on Bow Creek, Graham County Kansas where his ashes will be placed to rest. may be sent in care of Stinemetz Funeral Home, 522 N. Pomeroy, Hill City, Kansas 67642.
