Terry L. West
Terry L. West, age 75, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home in Kiln.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Allen West and Dorothy West; his adoptive parents, John “Dud” Dennis and Adabee Hayes Dennis; wife, Sandra Wandia West; brother, Phillip West.
He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Pilet West of Kiln; brother, Danny West (Geneva) of Pearlington; step-children, Kevin Hawthorne (Katie) of Missouri, Karl Wortwick (Dawn) of Mississippi; Kurt Wortwick (Kathy) of Indiana, Patrick Wortwick (Marty) of Florida, Cynthia Campo of Mississippi, Virginia Campo Dalon of Ohio and Daniel Campo of Louisiana; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd, Pass Christian. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12:00PM until 2:00PM at the funeral home. A burial will follow the service at the private West Family Cemetery located at 21390 Hwy 603, Kiln, MS.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
