Terry "Cookie" Siewert Curol, 58, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Cookie was born and raised in LA. She was a very active athlete who was involved with Kenner Recreational Volleyball, Kickball, and Cabbage Ball for 10 years. She held numerous championship titles. Cookie attended Wonderland Private School, Greenlawn Elementary, and Our Lady Academy. She worked in the Casino Industry, Construction Industry, and Substitute Teacher/Computer Lab Teacher for the Hancock County School District. She loved spending time with her family, casinos, online games, hummingbirds, boating, fishing, and Holidays, especially Mardi Gras, and the parades. She enjoyed watching the Saints football games and of course with her strong cajun roots, she loved cooking.
She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marlin Paul Curol; father, James Siewert, Sr; mother, Violet Esperance Siewert; brother, James "Boogie" Siewert Jr.; nephew, Brandon Curtis Thomas; several great aunts and great-grandparents.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Kristian Bates and Brittany Bates; three grandsons, Landen Bates, Alex Hansen, and Peyton Hines; three nieces, Keisha, Whittney (Adam) and Brooke (Carlos); four nephews, Tim Jr. (Adrienne), Brennen, Brice and Josh; seven great-nieces, Kaejiah, Keziah, Kaelin, Kaezleigh, Addalyn, Harbor and Whitynn "Biscuit"; two great-nephews, Kaedin and Hudson and great-great niece, Dream.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Terry "Cookie" Siewert Curol.
