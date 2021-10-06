Terri Farve Tomasich, 53, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. Terri was born in Bay St. Louis, MS and was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. She was a loving mother to Cody and Lance and a beloved Nana to her four grandchildren, Jack, Henry, Shepard and Benjamin. She was an amazing aunt to her nieces and nephews, Logan, Emma, Ava, Davy and Bella. For over 15 years she has made an impact on the community as a selfless, devoted caretaker for many children who affectionately called her TT. Another passion she was well known for was baking, especially her delicious cupcakes, infamous brownies and delectable cakes. TT also enjoyed golf cart rides on the beach, shopping, spending time with family and friends, and spoiling all of the children that were blessed to be a part of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Elizabeth Farve. She is survived by her two sons, Cody Tomasich (Ashley) of Slidell, LA and Lance Tomasich (Denise) of El Paso, TX, fiancé, Billy Herron of Slidell, LA; brother, John Louis Farve, III (Angie) of Waveland; sister, Tracey Pullin (Edward Nelson) of Diamondhead; four grandchildren, Jack, Henry, Shepard and Benjamin Tomasich all of Slidell, LA; numerous nieces and nephews and one great niece. In lieu of flowers the family prefer donations to LOPA-Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency: 68190 Hwy 190 Service Road, Covington, LA 70433 or Hancock County Animal Shelter: 7175 Texas Flat Rd. Kiln, MS 39556. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a prayer service at 12:00 noon. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
