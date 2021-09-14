Terrel Paul Lee Jr., also known as “Joey”, began his journey home on Friday, August 27, 2021. Terrel was thirty-two at the time of his passing. He was born in Bay St. Louis, MS on January 27, 1989 and was a life-long resident. There he met Richelle Lester Lee. Together, they blessed the world with two sons, Carter Paul Lee, (12) and Beaux Russell Lee, (9) who idolized their father. Terrel was so proud of his family & shared his courageous ways, hardworking mind-set, and loving heart with his boys every day. He shared his knowledge & all of his passions with his young sons. He often recalled the days spent with his grandfather fishing on the sea wall and reminisced often about how grateful he was for the time spent with his Papa and how he loved the gulf coast & the peace and tranquility it provided him. Terrel was a certified welder & spent many days working long hours, to provide his family with the life he knew they deserved. You could often find him covered in smut, under the hood of some type of vehicle that he had just bought or traded. He could wheel and deal like no other and you could often expect him to show up in different vehicles every time you saw him. Terrel enjoyed fishing, vehicles, riding the beach, spending time with his family, but most of all… his biggest passion in life was to be a good man...and that he was. Along with being a loving husband & family man, Terrel also made many friends during his life. People never fail to mention one of the many times he selflessly lent a helping hand without a second thought. Terrel never had the ability to walk past someone in need…stranger or friend, he never saw a difference. He could never drive past someone broke down on side of the road. He insisted that if continued to stop and help than maybe someone would do the same for him or his family. He was a man to live by the golden rule, do onto others as you would want done onto you and because of that, he was very easily loved and will be grieved by so many. He made the world a better place and he meant the world to so many of us.
Terrel is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald Ray Necaise, and his aunt and uncle, Danny and Linda Williams. Terrel is survived by his wife, Richelle Lee, their two boys, Carter and Beaux Lee of Bay St. Louis, MS, his parents Donna Lee (Bay St. Louis, MS) and Terrel Paul Lee, Sr. (Bay St. Louis, MS). Maternal grandmother Nina Necaise (Bay St. Louis, MS), Paternal grandparents, Wendy Rojas (Duson, LA ), & Paul Lee (Harahan, LA), his siblings, Ashleigh/Walter Pierce (Pass Christian, MS), April Jones (Kiln, MS), Brandon Lee (Diamondhead, MS), Kaiden Lee (Bay St. Louis, MS),mother-in-law(Bay St. Louis), father-in-law, Paul Lester(Sun Praire,WI) sister-in-laws, Sydney Lester (Bay St. Louis, MS) and Mercedes/Jessika Karr (Saint Joseph, Missouri), many nieces, nephews & younger cousins that looked up to him and countless more family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
Service will be held at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home located at 110 South Necaise Ave. Bay St. Louis, MS 39520, On Sunday Sept. 19th 1pm-2pm for family and 2pm-3pm for friends.
