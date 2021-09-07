Terence Lynn Sbisa, 57, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Gulfport, MS.
Mr. Sbisa had been a resident of Bay St. Louis for 16 years. He had been an employee of the Hollywood Casino for over 20 years. He came to Bay St., Louis with Hurricane Katrina and left with Hurricane Ida. Terence was a good husband, step-father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Sbisa, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Simmone Sbisa of Bay St. Louis, MS; mother, Walda Eiserloh Sbisa of Lacombe, LA; step-son, Corey Mullins of Madison, MS; two brothers, Harvey Sbias III and Lyle Sbisa both of Lacombe, LA; sister, Lisa Sbisa Taylor of Dekalb, TX; brother-in-law, Dennis Shotts of Bay St. Louis, MS; and numerous nieces & nephews.
The family will hold a private Memorial Service at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.
