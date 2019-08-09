Tara Annette Anderson
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia for Tara Annette Anderson, 55 of Bay Saint Louis, who passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her residence. Interment will be at Society Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Hathorn Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, John & Gladys White Anderson. She is survived by her Significant Other, Michael H. Blackwell, of Bay St. Louis; one Sister, Linda Brumfield, of Columbia; three Brothers, Jimmy Anderson, of Brookhaven; Johnny Anderson, of Gulfport, Tommy Anderson, of Hattiesburg; two Sisters-in-law, Belinda Anderson, of Brookhaven, Lara Anderson, of Hattiesburg; four Nieces, Chloe Anderson, Maricarlen Anderson, Desiree Thibodeaux, Melissa Hughes; and two Nephews, Shawn Anderson, Clay Pittman.
Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.
