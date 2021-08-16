Tammy Sue Guilbeau, 64, of Bay St. Louis passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1957 in New Orleans, LA. She attended the Bay-Waveland School District and later attended John Jay Beauty College. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leonard and Minnie Favre; parents, Claude Christopher and Shirley Favre Lawless; sister, Sheryl Bradshaw and her two fur babies, Brees and Buffett. She is survived by her two children, Mindy Yarborough and David Yarborough, Jr. (Teresa); husband, Frank Guilbeau; three grandchildren, Madyson Yarborough, Jackson Yarborough & Dayne Yarborough; brother, Jeff "Spider" Lawless and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. She enjoyed going to the Casino, going out to eat Mexican food and spending time with her family. Tammy had a heart the size of Texas and it was made of PURE gold. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
