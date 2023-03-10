Sylvian J. Carver III, 60, departed this life on Monday, March 6, 2023 surrounded by his loving family in Bay St. Louis, MS.
He was born on December 27, 1962, to Sylvian J. Carver Jr and Allie M. Cospelich Carver in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Sylvian J. Carver III was known as “Bean” by many of his family, friends, and coworkers. He was currently employed with Aladdin Construction in Biloxi and in past years worked in commercial construction all along the coast. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cherished time spent with his nieces and nephews and spoiling them a little along the way.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sylvian J. Carver Jr and grandparents, Alfred J. Cospelich and Allie B. Poillion Cospelich.
He is survived by his mother, Allie M. Cospelich Carver; brothers, Alfred H. Carver (Brenda) of Bay St. Louis, and Nathan A Carver (Lee) of Pass Christian; nephews, Matthew E. Carver, of Seattle and Brandon J. Carver (Stormi) of Kiln; and nieces Karoline Carver and Ella Carver of Pass Christian.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to Dale, Cheryl and St. Joseph Hospice.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis, MS from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Bayou LaCroix Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Reception following burial will be held at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall: 141 Main Street, Bay St. Louis, MS.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Colorectal Cancer Alliance to promote awareness: 1025 Vermont Ave NW Suite 1066 Washington, DC 20005.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is honored to serve the family of Sylvian J. Carver III.
