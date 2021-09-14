On September 14, 2021, Sylvia Rose Bertel Cure was called home to join her father Richard Bertel and mother
Rose Mary Sunseri Bertel. Sylvia was born in Covington, Kentucky on January 14, 1938. She was raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. Graduated from St James Major elementary school in 1952, and Francis T. Nicholls high school in May of 1956, where she was a charter member of the Future Business Leaders of America. Sylvia and her husband moved to Clermont Harbor, Mississippi, in May of 1959 as owners/operators of Bayou Caddy Fishing Camp, later known as Bayou Caddy Fisheries, Inc. Sylvia was a long time resident of Clermont Harbor/Waveland area a member of St Clare’s Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Nereids Carnival Organization for over 48 years.
Preceded in death by her father, Richard and her mother Rose Mary, her brother Richard John, all from New Orleans, La., her son-in-law Jeffrey Rutherford, son-in-law Nicky Gollott, her daughter-in-law Elizabeth Garcia Cure, all of Waveland, Ms. and daughter-in-law Pamula Favre Cure of Ocean Springs, Ms. Sylvia is survived by her children Cynthia Cure Rutherford, Joseph R. Cure, Sr., Michael D. Cure, Sr., and Susie Cure Gollott, as well as eight grandchildren, Ashley Rutherford Donohoe, (Patrick) Katie Rose Rutherford, Michael D. Cure II, Chelsea Cure (Evan), Sarah Cure Clark, (Jeremy) Joseph R. Cure Jr., (Colleen), Cody C. Gollott (Kaley), Abby Nicole Gollott, and seven great grandchildren; Madeline Jailyn Matheny, Liam McLendon, Brelynn, Cole, & Clayton Gollott, Jack Clark, Florance Ann & Charlotte Kate Coote.
Sylvia will be sadly missed by her family and the ones who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church on Monday, September 20 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey is in charge of arrangements.
