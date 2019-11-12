Sylvia Lynn Garcia Madere
Sylvia Lynn Garcia Madere, 65, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Gulfport, MS. Sylvia was a very friendly and outgoing person to everyone and she never met a stranger. She was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Madere; parents, Warren Raymon and Patricia Ann Garcia; two brothers, Kenneth Garcia and John "Ringo" Garcia and sister, Veronica Lynn Garcia. She is survived by her daughter, Ronia Peterson (Dwayne) of Clermont Harbor, MS; three brothers, Warren Garcia, Jr., Mark Garcia (Connie) and Kevin Garcia all of Lakeshore, MS; two sisters, Dinah LeBlanc of Lakeshore, MS and Rose McCarty (Charles) of Pearlington, MS; three grandchildren, Hillarie Peterson, Paul Peterson and Kerigan Peterson; two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Kamden Peterson and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Lakeshore Cemetery in Lakeshore, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
