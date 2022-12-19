Sylvia Ann Vedross Young, 81, of Bay St. Louis, MS died peacefully on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her home with her husband. We thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and rejoice that she was welcomed into heaven by Our Lord Jesus Christ. Her jovial ways will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.
Sylvia was born in New Orleans where she lived for many years. She enjoyed selling real estate in the metro New Orleans area. Sylvia was a merchant on Magazine Street where she had a retail and consignment store. She was an active member of the Merchants Association for several years. Later, Sylvia and her husband, Edward J. Young, Jr. moved to Bay St. Louis MS. Together, they invested in local real estate. Along with her husband, the proprietor of Antique Maison and previous Bon Ton Loule’ located at 111 Second St. in Bay St. Louis. Sylvia was a dynamic member of the Bay St. Louis community. She sponsored many civic events and frequently volunteered her time participating in community activities.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sydney Vedross and Amelia Vedross and her loving daughter, Cherie Adam.
Sylvia is survived by her devoted husband, Edward Jacob Young, Jr. ; daughter, Shelly Adams Fischer (Billy Fischer); stepdaughter, Penny Marcella Ziegler (Jimmy Ziegler); loving sister, Amelia Vedross Adolph; brother, Michael Vedross; three grandchildren, Charley, Michael, and Lauren Fischer; three step-grandchildren, Arthur, Lauren, and Andrew Ziegler and several loving and devout personal friends who have been loyal caregivers for many years.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will be held at a later date at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Sylvia Ann Vedross Young.
