Suzanne Snider Truett passed away and went to rejoin her husband on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born on March 4, 1938 in New Orleans, Louisiana and attended Newman High School. She later graduated from Our Lady of the Gulf in Bay St. Louis. While attending college at the University of Southern Mississippi Suzanne met and later married the love of her life. Tragically, when Suzanne was just 39 years old her loving husband, Felix Erwin Truett Jr, died of cancer leaving her to care for their five children. Soon after, she lost both her parents, Stanley and Sue Snider. Her brothers, Stanley R. Snider, III and Walter Snider also preceded her in death. Suzanne loved living near the beach, reading and playing cards at lunch with her cherished friends, many of whom she met while working at Christ Episcopal Day School, Nell Frisbie Realty and Hancock County Medical Center. She is survived by her children: Clare (Bill) Bruce of Houston, Tx, Katharine (John) Ohman of Bay St. Louis, Anne (Baxter) Mann of Bay St. Louis, Felix Erwin (Sandra) Truett, Ill of Wiggins, MS and Mark (Saundra) Truett of Indianapolis, IN. Suzanne's joys were her grandchildren Catherine Ohman, Jack Ohman, Jennifer M. Hernandez, Andrew Waggoner, Katharine Bruce Denby, Mary Clare Bruce, Delery Mann, Iris Mann, James Howse and her darling great granddaughter Victoria Hernandez. Her family extends special thanks to Southern Care Hospice, Jackie Dedeaux, Karen Lee, Valerie Halton and Jennifer McPherson for their care of our mother. A Celebration of Life will be held in January. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library are appreciated. 312 US-90, Bay St. Louis, 39520.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.