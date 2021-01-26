Suzanne Adams Larntz, age 62 , earned her angel wings on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Suzanne was born on September 5, 1958 to late George and Helene Adams in Highland Park, Michigan. She was born fourth in a family of seven children. She was a former resident of Waveland prior to Hurricane Katrina. She was a current resident of Wadley, Alabama with her family. Suzanne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, & sister. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She cared deeply for her family and friends. She had a compassionate personality and always made the people around her feel special. She was the most self-less, humble person and saw the positive in every situation. She loved life through simple pleasures and was grateful to God for His many blessings. She was of strong faith and never wavered. Suzanne touched the lives of all who knew her and will be profoundly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and infant son, Terry Dean Larntz. Suzanne leaves behind her loving husband of 39 years, Ronald “Ronnie” Larntz; two daughters, Misty Larntz (Kevin “K.K.”) and Kendra Matherne (Steve); six siblings, Roxanne Colson (late Curtis), George “Tommy” Adams, Dianne Pagano (Rocky) , Maryanne Maurigi (Ross), Lianne Sand (Chris), and Douglas Adams (Dianne); grandchildren, Tia, Sheryl, Daizja, Micha, Ryan, Kynzie, Terry “T.J.”; great grandson, Ja’Vion; her dear friend, Charlotte Tartavoulle; her numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Gunner Bunner. Visitation will be Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Clare Catholic Church, 236 S. Beach Boulevard, in Waveland from noon until 2:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Waveland Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or American Diabetes Association: P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements
