Susy Burch, 81, a Bay St. Louis resident, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Slidell, LA, at the Ochsner Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jim Burch; her niece, Tineshia Barnes; and countless friends she considered family. Susy was born in Missoula, Montana on April 16, 1940. Susy and husband Jim made their home in Bay St. Louis in 2004. Susy was an advocate for Friends of the Animal Shelter, a champion for equal human rights, she was an avid walker, and yoga took an essential role in her everyday life. She never met a stranger that didn't fall in love with her. Susy had a special knack for threading a diverse collection of friends into her life.
Susy was a fervent supporter of our local Old Town businesses. She made quick friends with many owners and was often seen helping to give the owner a well-deserved day off, namely Fashion Express, California Drawstrings, The Shoe Boutique, and Bijoubel. Also, two of her favorite restaurants in Old Town were LuLu's and The Mockingbird Café, and Susy often "held court" visiting with the locals while having lunch. She and her husband Jim shared a "love at first sight" feeling during all their many years together. Susy loved her home life, and she and Jim worked tirelessly and lovingly on their vast property so they could share their joy with their friends and family. Her life will be celebrated, and her love will remain in the hearts that she touched, threading so many unlikely people together as a family full of love in the drum circle of life. Her loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community. We are gathering together to celebrate her full life of love, laughter, and kindness. Please contact the family directly to join us to honor a truly beautiful person. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com
