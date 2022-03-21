Susan "Sue" Margaret Belvedere Main, 66, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
She was born on October 15, 1955 in Quebec, Canada. She lived in Las Vegas, Nevada before making her home in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony John Belvedere and Dorothy Isabel Morell Belvedere.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Main; son, Justin Main (Loni); her future grand-baby Main; brother, John Belvedere (Sandra); sister, Dale Belvedere (Dave); three nieces, Samantha, Kristy and Calista of Canada; brother-in-law, Michael Main of California and numerous other family members and friends. She loved her fur babies: Andy, Tony and Smokey.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the American Legion Hall: 503 Waveland Avenue Waveland, MS from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. followed by a small reception from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to join in the celebration.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Susan Margaret Belvedere Main.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.