Susan Necaise
Funeral service, and burial will be held Sat. Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:30 am., at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS., for Susan Necaise age 47 of Bay St. Louis, MS., who died Sat. Feb. 20, 2021 at her home. A native of Necaise Crossing.  Susan was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church.  Survivors include; her husband, Donald Acker of Bay St. Louis, MS., 1 son James Thompson of Bay St. Louis, MS., 2 daughters, Molley Necaise, and Falisha Acker both of Bay St. Louis, MS., 5 grandchildren, 1 sister, Joy Necaise of Bay St. Louis, MS., a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, relatives and friends.  Preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Charlotte  Necaise, 1 sister, Dana Necaise.  Walk through viewing will be held Sat. Feb., 27, 2021 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis, MS., from 9 am until 10:30 am., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, mask wearing and social distancing is required.

