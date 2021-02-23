Funeral service, and burial will be held Sat. Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:30 am., at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS., for Susan Necaise age 47 of Bay St. Louis, MS., who died Sat. Feb. 20, 2021 at her home. A native of Necaise Crossing. Susan was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include; her husband, Donald Acker of Bay St. Louis, MS., 1 son James Thompson of Bay St. Louis, MS., 2 daughters, Molley Necaise, and Falisha Acker both of Bay St. Louis, MS., 5 grandchildren, 1 sister, Joy Necaise of Bay St. Louis, MS., a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Charlotte Necaise, 1 sister, Dana Necaise. Walk through viewing will be held Sat. Feb., 27, 2021 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis, MS., from 9 am until 10:30 am., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, mask wearing and social distancing is required.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.