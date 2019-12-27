Susan Darlene Rubio, 62, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Claude Shubert, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Keith Rubio, Sr. of Bay St. Louis; two sons, Keith Rubio, Jr. and Travis Rubio (Donna) all of Bay St. Louis; daughter, Amanda Turner (Jim) of Pass Christian; five grandchildren, Aden Sando of Pass Christian, Emmarie Turner of Pass Christian, Lane Rubio of Waveland, Leah Rubio and Lucas Rubio both of Bay St. Louis. Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at Bay St. Louis Community Hall at 301 Blaize Avenue, Bay St. Louis from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Bayou LaCroix Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.