Although it’s been more than a year since her passing, the pain of losing her and the joy of knowing her are felt just as deeply today and every day.
Susan Carter Gabriel of Bay St. Louis, MS, was born in Greenville, MS to Eugene and Kathleen Swatosh Carter on October 3, 1940. She passed away peacefully at the age of 80 at Dunbar Village Nursing Home in Bay St. Louis on April 29, 2021. She had recently spent time with some of her children who lived out of state. Just three hours prior to taking her last breath, she had visited with two of her daughters.
Susan had six children, all of whom she treasured. She took great pride in knowing that she and her ex-husband, Richard Morreale, were able to raise six extremely different individuals. Susan was able to stay home for many years while raising her children. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, making homemade pasta and bread. She would often bake bread in the middle of the night so Richard could take it into the office to sell. Her children remember coming in from school to find her making pasta which was drying on tea towels all around the kitchen. Susan and Richard also had a small business where Richard would make toys, doll houses and doll beds while Susan sewed the dolls, the clothing and the bed linens for the beds. Following this period, she worked as a waitress, cleaned house for many friends and went on to care for elderly parents of close friends.
Susan enjoyed being in the kitchen cooking for family and the many friends she obtained over the years. She enjoyed entertaining and would often bring people together for no reason other than to share a good time together. Everyone marveled at her ability to feed a family of eight or put together a large gathering with very little money or food in the cupboard.
She loved music and always had records playing. You would often catch her dancing around the kitchen as she cooked. In her later years she would listen to her personalized mixed CDs that her grandsons made for her.
Susan was blessed with having family both in the US and UK and was fortunate to be able to live with her children and grandchildren on both continents over the years.
Susan was a one-of-a-kind woman. She was kind, inviting, eccentric and beautiful. There were no light or boring conversations. Her communication always went deep.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Kathleen Carter, her beloved Miss Katie who helped to raise her, and by a mere 18 days, her ex-husband Richard Morreale. Susan spent a lifetime concerned that she would have to go through losing one of her children, but fortunately she never had to endure that type of loss. She leaves behind in mourning her six children, Julie Wallace, Steve Morreale (Una), David Morreale (Alison), Elisabeth Munford (Alex), Susie Morreale (Dale) and Matthew Morreale (Ana). Her grandchildren, with whom she had the sweetest relationships from the time they were little to seeing many of them grow into adulthood, Jessica, Sophia, Calypso, Kristina, Seraphina, Harlan, Wyatt, Christian, Nathaniel, Joshua, Andrew and Anna. She also leaves behind her cousin, Terry Kay Shields, and so many dear friends who were more like family.
Susan had requested her body be donated to science and to have a party with all her family and friends in attendance. The family followed through on her wishes. Susan’s body was donated to the Genesis Legacy Whole Body Foundation in Memphis, Tennessee, where she was treated with the utmost respect. The family held a party in Shepherdstown, WV, with most of her family and friends in attendance. We continue to find reasons to celebrate her life as we recall her words and message of love for all people.
The family thanks Susan's dear friends who supported her through the years and all those at Dunbar Village who loved and cared for her during her last years. She was delighted to be surrounded by the staff at Dunbar.
Susan was adored by many and is missed and spoken of daily.
