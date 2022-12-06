Steven “Steve” Gilbert Lady, 68, of Poplarville, MS passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Steve was born on April 26, 1954 in Chicago, IL and moved to Waveland, MS in 1976. Steve was an incredible engineer, which led him, along with his family, to develop the Waveland Resort Inn which they owned and operated for many years. He loved to cook. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and everything about birds.
Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Alleman Lady; two daughters, Jennifer Underwood (Erron), Pamela Lady-Ladnier (Joey); step-son, Randell Rutherford (Kayla); eight grandchildren, Alyssa (Dalton), Gracie, Addison, Londyn, Brooklyn, Brenden, Jace, and Karter; brother, Bill Lady (Pattie); and two nieces, Michelle (Colton) and Ashley.
He has joined in heaven, his parents, Milford and Evelyn Lady; and his brother, Jim Lady.
Per Steve’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Steve Gilbert Lady.
