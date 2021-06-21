Steven Patrick “Webster” Favre passed on May 7, 2021 in Vicksburg, MS. He was the son of the late Joseph Edward Favre and Marilynn Curet Favre. He is survived by four sisters, Marie Hendrycy, Susan Hoda, Kathryn Schwan and Elizabeth Ducomb; and three brothers, James Favre, Martin Favre and Michael Favre.
Steven lived his entire life in Kiln, MS. Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Kiln, MS. Father Michael O’Connor will be the celebrant.
