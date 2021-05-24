Steven Coy Davis, a long-time resident of Bay St. Louis, MS died on May 21, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer. Steve was born in Key West, Florida on February 8, 1957 to the late Coy and Edith Davis.
Steve was a graduate of Long Beach High School (1975) and Perkinston Junior College (1977).
Survivors include his sisters Brenda (Russell) Davis Hawkins, Vicksburg; Betty (Mike) Davis Chancellor, Hattiesburg; his brother Jerry Davis. Steve is survived by several Nieces, Nephews and Sarah (his fur baby). The family wishes to thank his dear friends Mike Mayo, Patrick Mayo, John Barnett, Rick Landry, Kirk McGovern and Mary Menasco for their friendship, care and support provided during his battle and his final days.
Steve was a Mississippi Branch Manager for AC/Supply, Inc. prior to his death.
Lightin' Boy Steven C. Davis loved to throw a party for his friends, boat riding and riding his motorcycle.
To honor his wishes - there will be no services. So as Steve would say: "Tally ho - Pip Pip"
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Highway 90, Waveland is serving the family.
