Steve Alan Garcia, 51, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. He was a wonderful and loving son, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Garcia and sister, Philis Garcia. He is survived by his Immediate family, mother, Gloria Wheat Garcia; brother, Britt Garcia (Samantha) of Bay St. Louis and two sisters, Tracy Myers (Rodle) of Bay St. Louis and Leigh Rougeau (Raymond) of Denham Springs, LA; cousin, Larry Garcia; six nephews, Lil Britt, Brandon, Raymon, Raoul, Tres and Tyler and six nieces, Chelci, Nikki, Joni, Joli, Leslie and Aleigha. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Lakeshore Cemetery in Lakeshore, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
