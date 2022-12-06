Stephen "Steve" Gordon Carver, 67, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Biloxi, MS.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Steve enjoyed fishing, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard A. and Vera Fayard Carver.
He is survived by his daughter, Emily Carver Barrett; brother, Howard A. Carver, Jr.; sister, Judi Carver Brooks; three grandchildren, Libby, Josey, and Anna Presley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a Memorial Prayer Service at 11:30 a.m.
Burial at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS will be held at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Stephen "Steve" Gordon Carver.
