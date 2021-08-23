Spurgeon Clark Crosby, II “Spud”, age 89, a resident of Diamondhead, MS, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Slidell, LA.
Spud was a native of New Jersey. He lived in Waveland and Diamondhead, MS for 45 years. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geology from Marietta College and a Master of Arts degree from the University of North Dakota. Spud served in the U.S. Army as a specialist in Germany during the Korean War. He was employed for several years and retired from the Naval Oceanographic office at Stennis, in Bay St. Louis, MS after 35 years. Spud was an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed model trains, reading, and working on old cars. He was a member of the Main St. Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Spurgeon Clark Crosby, and Rachel Margurite Crosby; wife, Marjorie Gladys Crosby; and sister, Nancy Ann Stanley.
Spud is survived by his children, Spurgeon Clark Crosby, III (Gennifer), and Wesley Arthur Crosby (Heather Bailey); grandchildren, Caroline Elizabeth Goldsworthy, Spurgeon Clark Crosby, IV, and Collin Herrin Crosby; great grandchildren, Ember Claire Bealer, and Daniel Grayson Goldsworthy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank everyone who has called, texted, and sent cards. The family sends special thanks to Serenity Pearl and Oschsner Medical Center, Northshore for their personal and medical care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main Street, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland is serving the family.
