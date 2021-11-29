Sidney Louis Manix, 87, went to be with the Lord November 20, 2021. Sid was born on January 27, 1934 in New Orleans, LA and was raised in the Irish Channel. He lived directly across the street from Kingsley House where he learned great skills in carpentry and became an avid swimmer and a member of the Semi-Pro basketball team, the Whiz-Kids. At 18 he joined the United States Army and served honorably. Following the Army, he was a salvage diver with Taylor diving in New Orleans. He also worked as a member of the local 53 Asbestos Workers Union. He later worked for Brown and Root and Borg-Warner when he and his wife moved to South Mississippi. After retirement he dabbled in real estate and light remodeling.
Sid was an avid gardener, loved fishing and camping, but his greatest passion was serving the Lord with gladness! Through the years he served in ministry to the little ones in the nursery, Royal Rangers, Awana, and Sunday School. He also served as Trustee, Deacon, and in men’s ministries as well. The toughest one, yet the one he was so passionate about was the prison ministry, both in South Mississippi and Tennessee following hurricane Katrina.
Sidney was preceded in death by his parents Elvin and Mary Elizabeth Manix and four siblings, Elvin “Pat”, Elizabeth, Rita and Maurice “Mo”.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara and his four children; Randy Manix, Krisste Polisher, Erin Manix, and Matthew Manix (Kelly). Also, his grandchildren Shannon, Elijah, Bethany, Benjamin, and Luci, and one great-granddaughter Camdyn (doodle-bug).
The committal service for relatives and friends will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 10, 2021, at Biloxi National Cemetery. A celebration of a life well lived will be held at Church of The Good Shepherd in Long Beach Mississippi on Saturday December 11, 2021, at 2 pm with an open reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to St. Joseph Hospice for such loving care and compassion and to Reimann Funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Sidney requested donations to be made to: Adult and Teen Challenge in New Orleans, PO Box 73681, Metairie, LA 70033
